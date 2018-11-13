Atlantica Yield (AY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Atlantica Yield Plc owns, manages and acquires a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the power and environment sectors. It operates primarily in North America, South America and Europe. Atlantica Yield Plc, formerly known as Abengoa Yield plc, is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom. “

AY has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Atlantica Yield from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Atlantica Yield from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Atlantica Yield from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Atlantica Yield from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Atlantica Yield in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.50.

NASDAQ:AY traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,676. Atlantica Yield has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. Atlantica Yield had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $323.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.91 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlantica Yield will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AY. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Atlantica Yield by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Atlantica Yield by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,271,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,892,000 after acquiring an additional 585,948 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Atlantica Yield by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 17,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlantica Yield by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,245,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,139,000 after acquiring an additional 253,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Atlantica Yield in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,909,000. 49.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy natural gas, power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2017, it had 22 assets, including 1,446 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,099 miles of electric transmission lines; and desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

