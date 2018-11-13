Aton Resources Inc (CVE:AAN) shares traded up 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 132,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 340,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Aton Resources (AAN) Trading 8.3% Higher” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/aton-resources-aan-trading-8-3-higher.html.

Aton Resources Company Profile (CVE:AAN)

Aton Resources Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the Arab Republic of Egypt. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Abu Marawat concession covering an area of 738 square kilometers located in Egypt.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Aton Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aton Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.