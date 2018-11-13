AudioCodes (AUDC) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AudioCodes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on AudioCodes from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AudioCodes from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of AUDC stock opened at $11.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 0.36. AudioCodes has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $12.96.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $44.52 million for the quarter. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 5.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 127,064 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 22,139 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems raised its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 67,004 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 24,202 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 76,055 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 12,890 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,736 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking products and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments; MobilityPLUS, a mobile VoIP solution; VocaNOM call routing products; SmartTAP call recording products; Auto Attendant, a tool for managing inbound calls and delivery services; Fax Server, a tool for managing inbound and outbound enterprise fax transmissions; SIP Phone Support, a value-added application for SBC and gateways; signal processor chips; communications boards; and voice and data logging hardware integration board products.

