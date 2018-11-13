Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,124 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 13,893 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 58.1% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,331 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $130.11 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.55 and a 1-year high of $159.94.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Autodesk had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a negative return on equity of 3,087.49%. The firm had revenue of $612.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Crawford W. Beveridge sold 1,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.77, for a total transaction of $149,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 5,001 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.75, for a total transaction of $783,906.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,009 shares of company stock valued at $4,431,583. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Griffin Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.74.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.

