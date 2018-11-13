Autohome (ATHM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The information services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06, Morningstar.com reports. Autohome had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 36.15%. The company had revenue of $275.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Autohome’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Autohome updated its Q4 2018 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ATHM opened at $64.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.86. Autohome has a 12-month low of $52.93 and a 12-month high of $119.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Autohome by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,280,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $253,973,000 after purchasing an additional 208,562 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Autohome by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,805,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $217,159,000 after purchasing an additional 124,612 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Autohome by 21,884.6% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,826,703 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $184,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,394 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its position in Autohome by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,639,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $126,882,000 after purchasing an additional 463,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Autohome by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,232,555 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,412,000 after purchasing an additional 43,201 shares during the last quarter. 44.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ATHM shares. ValuEngine lowered Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. CLSA set a $95.00 target price on Autohome and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Autohome in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autohome has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

