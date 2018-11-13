Autoliv Inc. (ALV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.28 Billion

Brokerages predict that Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) will report $2.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Autoliv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.29 billion. Autoliv posted sales of $2.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autoliv will report full-year sales of $8.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.71 billion to $8.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.09 billion to $9.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Autoliv.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.23). Autoliv had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $89.00 price target on shares of Autoliv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Autoliv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They set a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 42,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $3,812,993.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,796,927.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 18,430 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,476 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 11,952 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. 40.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALV traded up $3.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.24. 1,214,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,033. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $75.99 and a twelve month high of $115.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 21st. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.69%.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Passive Safety and Electronics. It offers modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

