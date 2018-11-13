Autoliv Inc. (ALV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.18.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th.

ALV stock traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.24. 1,214,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,033. Autoliv has a 52-week low of $75.99 and a 52-week high of $115.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.23). Autoliv had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is 37.69%.

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 42,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $3,812,993.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,796,927.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the second quarter worth $176,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the second quarter valued at $201,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the second quarter valued at $204,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the second quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the second quarter valued at $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Passive Safety and Electronics. It offers modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

