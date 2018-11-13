Autoliv Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 (ALV)

Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the auto parts company on Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 21st.

Autoliv has raised its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Autoliv has a dividend payout ratio of 31.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Autoliv to earn $8.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.4%.

Shares of ALV opened at $82.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.25. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $75.99 and a 12-month high of $115.37.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $89.00 target price on shares of Autoliv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 42,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $3,812,993.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,796,927.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Passive Safety and Electronics. It offers modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

