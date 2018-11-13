Automatic Data Processing (ADP) and Fang (SFUN) Head-To-Head Survey

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) and Fang (NYSE:SFUN) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Automatic Data Processing and Fang, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Automatic Data Processing 0 8 8 0 2.50 Fang 0 2 1 0 2.33

Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus target price of $148.47, indicating a potential upside of 2.98%. Fang has a consensus target price of $31.74, indicating a potential upside of 1,683.33%. Given Fang’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fang is more favorable than Automatic Data Processing.

Profitability

This table compares Automatic Data Processing and Fang’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Automatic Data Processing 12.71% 50.96% 5.03% Fang -11.35% 10.50% 3.83%

Dividends

Automatic Data Processing pays an annual dividend of $2.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Fang does not pay a dividend. Automatic Data Processing pays out 63.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Automatic Data Processing has raised its dividend for 43 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Automatic Data Processing has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fang has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Automatic Data Processing and Fang’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Automatic Data Processing $13.33 billion 4.74 $1.62 billion $4.35 33.14 Fang $444.30 million 1.77 $21.70 million $0.02 89.00

Automatic Data Processing has higher revenue and earnings than Fang. Automatic Data Processing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fang, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.9% of Automatic Data Processing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.9% of Fang shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Automatic Data Processing shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Automatic Data Processing beats Fang on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions. Its offerings include payroll, benefits administration, talent management, HR management, time and attendance management, insurance, retirement, and compliance services. This segment provides a range of solutions, which businesses of various types and sizes can use to activate talent, as well as recruit, pay, manage, and retain their workforce. It serves approximately 630,000 clients through its cloud-based strategic software as a service offering. The PEO Services segment provides HR outsourcing solutions through a co-employment model. This segment offers HR administration services, including employee recruitment, payroll and tax administration, time and attendance management, benefits administration, employee training and development, online HR management tools, and employee leave administration. It also provides employee benefits that enable eligible worksite employees with access to a 401(k) retirement savings plan, health savings accounts, flexible spending accounts, group term life and disability coverage, and an employee assistance program, as well as group health, dental, and vision coverage. In addition, this segment offers employer liability management services comprising workers' compensation program, unemployment claims management, safety compliance guidance and access to safety training, access to employment practices liability insurance, and guidance on compliance with the United States federal, state, and local employment laws and regulations. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey.

Fang Company Profile

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers listing, marketing, e-commerce, financial, and other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and services for, the real estate and home-related sectors. The company was formerly known as SouFun Holdings Limited and changed its name to Fang Holdings Limited in September 2016. Fang Holdings Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

