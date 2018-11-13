AvatarCoin Price Reaches $0.0404 on Major Exchanges (AV)

AvatarCoin (CURRENCY:AV) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. AvatarCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $767.00 worth of AvatarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AvatarCoin has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AvatarCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0404 or 0.00000626 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AvatarCoin alerts:

Particl (PART) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00031622 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007101 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000125 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000614 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000259 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 286.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000186 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AvatarCoin Coin Profile

AvatarCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 8th, 2016.

Buying and Selling AvatarCoin

AvatarCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AvatarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AvatarCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AvatarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AvatarCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AvatarCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.