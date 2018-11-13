Avenue Therapeutics (ATXI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 986,293 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,139% from the previous session’s volume of 44,056 shares.The stock last traded at $4.63 and had previously closed at $4.16.

ATXI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Avenue Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Oppenheimer set a $8.00 target price on Avenue Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Avenue Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $44.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of -2.35.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.23. Sell-side analysts predict that Avenue Therapeutics Inc will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

