Avery Dennison (AVY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “For 2018, Avery Dennison maintained adjusted earnings per share guidance of $5.95-$6.10 and organic sales growth of around 5.5%. Avery Dennison will benefit from focus on pricing actions, restructuring activities and execution of strategies. Acquisitions and strong presence in emerging markets will also drive growth. Over the past year, the stock has outperformed its industry. However, its earnings will be impacted by charges regarding the termination of pension plan. Further, the Industrial and Healthcare Materials (IHM) segment’s results will be hurt by softness in the China automotive market. Negative impact of currency translation will also impede growth.”

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Avery Dennison to $115.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $98.00 target price on Avery Dennison and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Avery Dennison from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Avery Dennison from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.25.

AVY stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.17. The company had a trading volume of 175,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,039. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.37. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $86.06 and a 1-year high of $123.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 49.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 41.60%.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $133,556.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth about $3,997,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth about $840,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the third quarter worth about $352,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 7.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 300,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,637,000 after purchasing an additional 21,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 19.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 56,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after acquiring an additional 9,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands. It also offers durable cast and reflective films.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avery Dennison (AVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.