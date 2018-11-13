Aviat Networks (AVNW) Announces Earnings Results

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 6.62%. Aviat Networks updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ AVNW opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.16. Aviat Networks has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $19.07.

In other Aviat Networks news, VP Heinz Stumpe sold 7,544 shares of Aviat Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $132,397.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,574 shares in the company, valued at $554,123.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aviat Networks stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Aviat Networks as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services worldwide. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

