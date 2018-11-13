Avis Budget Group (CAR) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Avis Budget reported dismal third-quarter 2018 results, wherein both earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. We appreciate Avis Budget’s focus on expanding its global presence by increasing the number of company-operated locations in fast-growing markets. The company operates through distinct global brands that focus on different market segments and complement other brands in their respective regional markets. We believe the company's fleet expansion and technology enhancement initiatives are likely to enhance its future prospects. However, Avis Budget continues to face hurdles like high fleet costs and stiff competition in the vehicle rental industry. Disruption and termination of relationships with third-party distribution channels can cause reduction in transaction volume which may adversely impact its financial condition and operational results. In the past year, shares of Avis Budget underperformed its industry.”

CAR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a $45.00 price objective on Avis Budget Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price objective on Avis Budget Group and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised Avis Budget Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered Avis Budget Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of CAR traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.17. 6,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,919,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Avis Budget Group has a 12-month low of $26.97 and a 12-month high of $50.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.86.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.21). Avis Budget Group had a return on equity of 60.18% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Leonard S. Coleman, Jr. sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $450,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,999.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAR. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 164.1% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 10,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $346,000.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,450 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 925 dealer-operated and 450 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

