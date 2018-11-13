B. Riley Comments on CryoPort Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (CYRX)

CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) – Research analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for CryoPort in a research note issued on Friday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now anticipates that the consumer goods maker will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.23. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Get CryoPort alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CYRX. BidaskClub cut CryoPort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Cowen increased their price target on CryoPort from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CryoPort presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

CryoPort stock opened at $10.35 on Monday. CryoPort has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $16.88.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 40.81% and a negative net margin of 55.44%. The company had revenue of $5.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Berman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $256,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Berman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CryoPort in the second quarter worth about $43,068,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CryoPort by 507.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,745,626 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,357 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of CryoPort by 0.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 603,540 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $9,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CryoPort by 205.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,068 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 291,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in shares of CryoPort by 4.1% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 426,735 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 16,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.08% of the company’s stock.

About CryoPort

Cryoport, Inc provides cryogenic logistics solutions to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for CryoPort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CryoPort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.