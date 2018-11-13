B. Riley Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for pdvWireless Inc (PDVW)

pdvWireless Inc (NASDAQ:PDVW) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for pdvWireless in a research report issued on Thursday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now anticipates that the wireless provider will post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.62). B. Riley also issued estimates for pdvWireless’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($2.91) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PDVW. BidaskClub lowered shares of pdvWireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of pdvWireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of pdvWireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of pdvWireless from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PDVW opened at $40.33 on Monday. pdvWireless has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.50 million, a PE ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 0.27.

pdvWireless (NASDAQ:PDVW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The wireless provider reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 million. pdvWireless had a negative net margin of 545.74% and a negative return on equity of 16.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in pdvWireless by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,296 shares of the wireless provider’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in pdvWireless by 6.7% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,990 shares of the wireless provider’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in pdvWireless in the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in pdvWireless in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in pdvWireless by 7.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 119,542 shares of the wireless provider’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 8,374 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Bravo Fund Ii L.P. Pimco sold 25,100 shares of pdvWireless stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $799,184.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

pdvWireless Company Profile

pdvWireless, Inc, a wireless communication company, provides network and mobile communication solutions to infrastructure and enterprise customers primarily in the United States. It offers TeamConnect service, which combines pdvConnect, a proprietary suite of mobile communication and workforce management applications with digital network architecture and mobile devices supplied by Motorola Solutions, Inc The company's mobile communication and workforce management solutions enable businesses to locate and communicate with their field workers, as well as enhance the documentation of work events and job status.

