B2Gold Corp. Forecasted to Post FY2018 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share (BTO)

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) – Clarus Securities lowered their FY2018 EPS estimates for B2Gold in a research report issued on Thursday, November 8th. Clarus Securities analyst J. Spratt now anticipates that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.30.

Several other research firms have also commented on BTO. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Pi Financial cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$5.25 to C$5.10 in a report on Friday, September 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, B2Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.33.

BTO stock opened at C$3.30 on Monday. B2Gold has a one year low of C$2.77 and a one year high of C$4.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.89.

In other news, Director Bongani Mtshisi sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.80, for a total transaction of C$95,200.00. Also, insider Roger Richer sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.12, for a total transaction of C$44,800.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,000 shares of company stock worth $317,000.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

