BAE Systems (BAESF) Raised to “Hold” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESF) to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAESF opened at $6.87 on Friday. BAE Systems has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $8.98.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BAE Systems stock. Fis Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 134,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

