Baidu Inc (BIDU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.86 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) will announce sales of $3.86 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Baidu’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.03 billion and the lowest is $3.75 billion. Baidu reported sales of $3.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baidu will report full year sales of $15.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.64 billion to $15.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $17.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.66 billion to $18.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Baidu.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BIDU shares. KeyCorp set a $297.00 target price on shares of Baidu and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank set a $337.00 target price on shares of Baidu and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $313.00 target price on shares of Baidu and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. UBS Group set a $280.00 target price on shares of Baidu and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.86.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 71.0% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 530 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 0.6% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 40,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,188 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 4.5% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 13.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,421 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIDU opened at $180.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.61. Baidu has a 1-year low of $177.80 and a 1-year high of $284.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through mobile browsers; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline to meet their personal interests reflected in their past online behaviors, such as search and browsing, and their demographics; and Bear Paw Account that enables verified brands and businesses to aggregate their content from Websites, wapsites, and open-platform apps.

