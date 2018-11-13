Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) Given a €6.40 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.40 ($7.44) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) in a research note published on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BBVA has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.50 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.60 ($7.67) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.80 ($7.91) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. UBS Group set a €8.40 ($9.77) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €6.35 ($7.39).

BBVA opened at €6.65 ($7.73) on Friday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52-week low of €6.51 ($7.57) and a 52-week high of €7.93 ($9.22).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, fixed-term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

