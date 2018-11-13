Banco Santander (SAN) Earning Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) has been trending somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Banco Santander earned a news sentiment score of -1.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the bank an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

NYSE:SAN traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.86. The company had a trading volume of 10,698,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,682,654. Banco Santander has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $7.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 7.62%. Research analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Santander from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.85.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; mortgages, auto finance, and personal loans; working capital finance; and debit and credit cards, as well as life and non-life insurance products.

