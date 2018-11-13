Banco Santander (SAN) Shares Gap Down to $4.88

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.98, but opened at $4.88. Banco Santander shares last traded at $4.72, with a volume of 16377741 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Santander from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.85.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $78.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 320,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 299,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 168,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 10,008 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 89,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 10,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 93,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 10,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Banco Santander (SAN) Shares Gap Down to $4.88” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/banco-santander-san-shares-gap-down-to-4-88.html.

About Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN)

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; mortgages, auto finance, and personal loans; working capital finance; and debit and credit cards, as well as life and non-life insurance products.

Featured Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.