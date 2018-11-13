Bancolombia (CIB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “BanColombia is Colombia’s largest bank in terms of assets and also has the largest market participation in deposit products and loans. “

Get Bancolombia alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

CIB stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,795. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Bancolombia has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $51.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIB. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bancolombia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,840,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Bancolombia by 355.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 3,374,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633,458 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Asset Managers LLP raised its holdings in Bancolombia by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Genesis Asset Managers LLP now owns 1,752,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,719,000 after acquiring an additional 714,062 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bancolombia by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,737,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,509,000 after acquiring an additional 464,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Bancolombia by 4,005.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,496,000 after acquiring an additional 315,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.88% of the company’s stock.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bancolombia (CIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.