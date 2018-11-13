Bancorp Inc (TBBK) Shares Sold by Piermont Capital Management Inc.

Piermont Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 148,409 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,636 shares during the quarter. Piermont Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of Bancorp worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 22.1% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,258,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,842,000 after purchasing an additional 769,978 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 10.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,250,000 after purchasing an additional 339,576 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 4.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,448,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,073,000 after purchasing an additional 145,998 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 8.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,040,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,563,000 after purchasing an additional 152,896 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 4.4% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,901,000 after purchasing an additional 72,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp stock opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $593.81 million, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.98. Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $12.00.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $121.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.75 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 6.61%. Research analysts anticipate that Bancorp Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TBBK. Zacks Investment Research raised Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine lowered Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

In related news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $240,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, commercial accounts, and retirement accounts.

