Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 14,581 Shares of Safety Income & Growth Inc (SAFE)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Safety Income & Growth Inc (NYSE:SAFE) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,581 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.46% of Safety Income & Growth worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safety Income & Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safety Income & Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,687,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Safety Income & Growth by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 112,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490 shares during the period. 36.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAFE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safety Income & Growth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Safety Income & Growth in a research report on Friday, August 17th.

Shares of SAFE opened at $18.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $335.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.85 and a beta of 0.08. Safety Income & Growth Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.57 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17.

Safety Income & Growth (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 million. Safety Income & Growth had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 14.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Safety Income & Growth Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th.

In other Safety Income & Growth news, insider Marcos Alvarado sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total transaction of $47,734.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 129,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.35 per share, for a total transaction of $2,118,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 183,575 shares of company stock worth $3,082,267 over the last ninety days. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Safety, Income & Growth Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is the first publicly traded company that focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. The Company seeks to provide safe, growing income and capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of high quality ground leases.

