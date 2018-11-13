Bank of America Corp DE Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Newmark Group Inc (NMRK)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 226.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,123 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.07% of Newmark Group worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 260.1% during the second quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 55,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 40,162 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 30,827 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 150,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 94,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,722,000. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMRK opened at $9.57 on Tuesday. Newmark Group Inc has a 12 month low of $9.33 and a 12 month high of $16.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 8.32.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Newmark Group had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 67.99%. The business had revenue of $518.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.60 million. Analysts forecast that Newmark Group Inc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 6th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 31.30%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NMRK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Newmark Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.86.

Newmark Group Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Berkeley Point and NKF Capital Markets names.

