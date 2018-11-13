Bank of America Corp DE Has $1.62 Million Position in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (LBAI)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 9.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,178 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Lakeland Bancorp were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 200.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 13,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $392,000. Institutional investors own 54.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lakeland Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.88.

Shares of NASDAQ LBAI opened at $16.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.57 and a twelve month high of $21.90.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $49.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.39 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 26.69%. Research analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.44%.

In other Lakeland Bancorp news, Director Mary Ann Deacon bought 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $111,442.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,851.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Bank of America Corp DE Has $1.62 Million Position in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (LBAI)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/bank-of-america-corp-de-has-1-62-million-position-in-lakeland-bancorp-inc-lbai.html.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides financial products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.