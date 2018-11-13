Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 13,302 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,864 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,302 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 79.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,872,878 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $350,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492,613 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at $50,202,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 5,317.6% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,000,470 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,571,000 after acquiring an additional 982,003 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,188,634 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $453,903,000 after acquiring an additional 749,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at $25,925,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

In other news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 19,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $891,205.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 25.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on URBN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Loop Capital set a $55.00 price target on shares of Urban Outfitters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Urban Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.83.

Shares of URBN opened at $39.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.54. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.58 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $992.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.19 million. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/bank-of-montreal-can-acquires-13302-shares-of-urban-outfitters-inc-urbn.html.

Urban Outfitters Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc, a lifestyle products and services company, engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company retails women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28 under the Urban Outfitters brand; and women's casual apparel and accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty products for women aged 28 to 45 under the Anthropologie brand.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.