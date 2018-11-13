Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Holdings in Atlassian Co. PLC (TEAM)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 13.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,761 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 230,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,385,000 after buying an additional 45,877 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,655,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,497,000 after buying an additional 471,860 shares during the period. Leonetti & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Leonetti & Associates LLC now owns 123,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 17,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $896,000. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $70.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,011.43, a PEG ratio of 61.69 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.17. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $98.21.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $267.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.67 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 36.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

