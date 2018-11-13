Bank of Montreal Can Grows Position in PacWest Bancorp (PACW)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 20,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 54,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 9,017 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,880,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 19,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director John M. Eggemeyer III acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.23 per share, with a total value of $412,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tanya M. Acker acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.26 per share, for a total transaction of $50,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,014. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 31,925 shares of company stock worth $1,278,844. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on PACW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PacWest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.89.

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $40.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $37.65 and a fifty-two week high of $55.86.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $297.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.52 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 33.60% and a return on equity of 8.95%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.19%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Bank of Montreal Can Grows Position in PacWest Bancorp (PACW)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/bank-of-montreal-can-grows-position-in-pacwest-bancorp-pacw.html.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.