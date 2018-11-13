Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,203,502 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 44,749 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $163,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,383,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $991,438,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147,809 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 17,773,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $906,287,000 after purchasing an additional 124,800 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,668,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $737,154,000 after purchasing an additional 63,107 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,460,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $456,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 7,871,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,494,000 after purchasing an additional 918,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK stock opened at $47.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 1-year low of $45.16 and a 1-year high of $58.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 24.92%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 29th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.11%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BK. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

