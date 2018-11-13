Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $71.79 Million Holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,509,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,105 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust were worth $71,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 724,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,362,000 after purchasing an additional 18,976 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $257,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $335,000. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $17,836,000. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore raised its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 4.0% in the second quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 1,305,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,363,000 after acquiring an additional 50,350 shares in the last quarter. 73.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPT stock opened at $26.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $23.83 and a 1-year high of $31.27.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. Hospitality Properties Trust had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $603.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 29th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 26th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.38%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HPT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

Hospitality Properties Trust Profile

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

