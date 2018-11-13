Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $75.81 Million Stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 745,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,774 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.78% of Cimarex Energy worth $75,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 20.4% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 71,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,252,000 after acquiring an additional 12,079 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 3.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 315,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,064,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 173.1% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 118,291 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,035,000 after acquiring an additional 74,981 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 48,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,927,000 after buying an additional 14,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $621,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Lisa A. Stewart bought 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.05 per share, with a total value of $26,896.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XEC opened at $86.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.69. Cimarex Energy Co has a 52-week low of $77.63 and a 52-week high of $130.16.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $591.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.67 million. Cimarex Energy had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 28.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.76%.

XEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Williams Capital set a $129.00 price objective on Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimarex Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.67.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $75.81 Million Stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-has-75-81-million-stake-in-cimarex-energy-co-xec.html.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total proved oil and gas reserves of 3.35 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe) consisting of 1.61 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.82 Tcfe of oil, and 0.92 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.