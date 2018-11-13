Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 424,729 Shares of Trinity Industries Inc (TRN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,151,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 424,729 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $73,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 108.0% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TRN opened at $20.93 on Tuesday. Trinity Industries Inc has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $39.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.25.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Trinity Industries had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $930.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries Inc will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 12th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $47.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trinity Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.22.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides various products and services to the energy, chemical, agriculture, transportation, and construction sectors in the United States and internationally. Its Rail Group segment offers railcars, including autorack, box, covered hopper, gondola, intermodal, tank, and open hopper cars; and railcar maintenance services.

