Barclays Reiterates “$35.00” Price Target for Ctrip.Com International (CTRP)

Barclays set a $35.00 target price on Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Ctrip.Com International from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of Ctrip.Com International from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ctrip.Com International from $52.82 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Oppenheimer set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Ctrip.Com International and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Ctrip.Com International from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ctrip.Com International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.63.

Shares of CTRP opened at $25.55 on Friday. Ctrip.Com International has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $51.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Ctrip.Com International had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 4.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ctrip.Com International will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ctrip.Com International during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 1,257.0% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 174.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 339.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 9,888 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ctrip.Com International during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Ctrip.Com International Company Profile

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection and real-time flight status.

