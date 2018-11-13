Barrington Research Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY)

Barrington Research restated their hold rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) in a research note released on Friday.

“We suspect modest progress can be made in 2019, but this plan will take two to three years, at least, to impact in a material way – even in management’s view.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $55.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.50.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $36.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $68.98.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $928.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.58 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.32% and a negative net margin of 41.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth $117,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth $134,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 22,360.0% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1,941.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 41.3% during the second quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 4,678 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

