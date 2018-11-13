Bata (BTA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $109.00

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 13th. In the last seven days, Bata has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bata has a market cap of $136,999.00 and approximately $109.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bata coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0271 or 0.00000426 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, SouthXchange and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Bata

Bata is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 28th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,050,571 coins. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bata’s official message board is medium.com/@bata.io. The official website for Bata is www.bata.io. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bata Coin Trading

Bata can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

