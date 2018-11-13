Baxter International (BAX) Price Target Cut to $69.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its target price cut by research analysts at Citigroup from $76.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Baxter International from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.81.

Shares of BAX stock opened at $61.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $61.05 and a 12-month high of $78.38. The stock has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.02.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Baxter International had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 17,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.27, for a total transaction of $1,363,583.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,593,856.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,639,000. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 716,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,900,000 after purchasing an additional 275,452 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 267,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,330,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $98,217,000 after purchasing an additional 336,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 16,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

