Bayer (BAYN) Given a €109.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) has been given a €109.00 ($126.74) price objective by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 58.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BAYN. Independent Research set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer in a report on Monday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Barclays set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($162.79) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €96.88 ($112.65).

Shares of FRA:BAYN opened at €68.73 ($79.92) on Tuesday. Bayer has a 12-month low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 12-month high of €123.82 ($143.98).

Bayer Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

