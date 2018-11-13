Beach Point Capital Management LP Acquires 75,000 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)

Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum comprises about 5.0% of Beach Point Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Beach Point Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of Marathon Petroleum worth $22,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,676,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 90.2% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 72,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 34,363 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 4.6% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 108,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,334,000. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,182,000. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.38.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $65.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.50. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52 week low of $60.10 and a 52 week high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $23.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.20 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.42%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

