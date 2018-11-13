Beach Point Capital Management LP Takes Position in Switch Inc (SWCH)

Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 463,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,005,000. Switch accounts for 1.1% of Beach Point Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWCH. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Switch by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,479,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074,569 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Switch by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 17,139 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Switch by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after acquiring an additional 206,600 shares in the last quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Switch by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 131,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Switch by 445.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 394,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 322,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Switch alerts:

In other Switch news, major shareholder Intel Capital Corp sold 1,727,555 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $18,968,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas bought 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.52 per share, for a total transaction of $253,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Switch stock opened at $9.34 on Tuesday. Switch Inc has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $20.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Switch had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $102.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Switch’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Switch Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SWCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Switch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. BTIG Research cut shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Switch from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Switch in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.35.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/beach-point-capital-management-lp-takes-position-in-switch-inc-swch.html.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services to technology and digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers that conduct critical business on the Internet. The company develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.