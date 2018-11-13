Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,518,040 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the October 15th total of 32,246,559 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,230,068 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days. Approximately 23.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Raymond James upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,975 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 8,628 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 628,510 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,193,000 after acquiring an additional 17,572 shares during the last quarter. Pastel & Associes SA increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pastel & Associes SA now owns 333,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,635,000 after acquiring an additional 140,300 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 306,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 149.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $13.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $24.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.94.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.13). Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

