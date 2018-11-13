BeeKan (BKBT) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

BeeKan (CURRENCY:BKBT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 13th. During the last week, BeeKan has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. BeeKan has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $179,122.00 worth of BeeKan was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BeeKan token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including CoinTiger, HADAX and IDCM.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About BeeKan

BeeKan’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. BeeKan’s official Twitter account is @beekan_org. BeeKan’s official website is www.beekan.org.

BeeKan Token Trading

BeeKan can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, IDCM and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeeKan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeeKan should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BeeKan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

