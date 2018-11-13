Beigene Ltd (BGNE) CMO Sells $4,808,000.00 in Stock

Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) CMO Amy C. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total value of $4,808,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 194,569 shares in the company, valued at $23,387,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

BGNE stock traded up $6.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.38. 6,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,819. Beigene Ltd has a 52-week low of $77.54 and a 52-week high of $220.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 11.57 and a quick ratio of 11.47. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -50.65 and a beta of 1.76.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.97) by $0.44. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 38.44% and a negative net margin of 320.08%. The business had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 75.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Beigene Ltd will post -10.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BGNE. BidaskClub downgraded Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Beigene in a research report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $200.00 target price on Beigene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Leerink Swann began coverage on Beigene in a research report on Monday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Beigene by 5,558.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Beigene during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Beigene during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Beigene during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Beigene during the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd. develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancer; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

