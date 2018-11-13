Bel Fuse, Inc. (BELFA) VP Sells $40,000.00 in Stock

Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) VP Craig Brosious sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ BELFA remained flat at $$20.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.89. Bel Fuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $26.13.
Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $146.49 million for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a positive return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 0.78%.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 14th.
Bel Fuse Company Profile
Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.
