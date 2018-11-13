Bemis Company, Inc. (BMS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,261,491 shares, a growth of 100.4% from the October 15th total of 1,627,590 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 971,257 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

BMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Bemis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bemis from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. UBS Group set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Bemis and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Bemis from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bemis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Get Bemis alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bemis in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. First Interstate Bank boosted its position in Bemis by 50.7% during the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 4,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Bemis during the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Bemis during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bemis in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMS stock opened at $47.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Bemis has a twelve month low of $40.86 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Bemis (NYSE:BMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Bemis had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 2.72%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bemis will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. Bemis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.88%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/bemis-company-inc-bms-sees-significant-increase-in-short-interest.html.

About Bemis

Bemis Company, Inc manufactures and sells packaging products in the United States, Brazil, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: U.S. Packaging, Latin America Packaging, and Rest of World Packaging. The company offers multilayer polymer, blown, and cast film structures; and injection molded plastic, thermoformed plastic, and folding carton packaging products.

Further Reading: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Bemis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bemis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.