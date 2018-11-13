Bemis Company, Inc. (BMS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,261,491 shares, a growth of 100.4% from the October 15th total of 1,627,590 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 971,257 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.
BMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Bemis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bemis from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. UBS Group set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Bemis and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Bemis from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bemis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bemis in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. First Interstate Bank boosted its position in Bemis by 50.7% during the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 4,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Bemis during the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Bemis during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bemis in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of BMS stock opened at $47.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Bemis has a twelve month low of $40.86 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.92.
Bemis (NYSE:BMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Bemis had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 2.72%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bemis will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. Bemis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.88%.
About Bemis
Bemis Company, Inc manufactures and sells packaging products in the United States, Brazil, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: U.S. Packaging, Latin America Packaging, and Rest of World Packaging. The company offers multilayer polymer, blown, and cast film structures; and injection molded plastic, thermoformed plastic, and folding carton packaging products.
Further Reading: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Bemis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bemis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.