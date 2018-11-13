Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (ACWV)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) by 12.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 590,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,992 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $51,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $371,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ACWV opened at $85.01 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a 52-week low of $77.01 and a 52-week high of $88.22.

