BEST (BSTI) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

BEST Inc (NYSE:BSTI) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $4.74, but opened at $5.19. BEST shares last traded at $6.03, with a volume of 74047 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp set a $8.00 price target on shares of BEST and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Macquarie upgraded shares of BEST from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BEST from $14.80 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSTI. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BEST during the second quarter valued at about $87,381,000. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BEST during the third quarter valued at about $39,273,000. Tiger Pacific Capital LP raised its position in shares of BEST by 75.2% during the second quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 4,581,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,980,000 after buying an additional 1,966,188 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of BEST by 9.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,385,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,640,000 after buying an additional 701,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BEST during the second quarter valued at about $7,528,000. 18.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of -1.80.

BEST Company Profile (NYSE:BSTI)

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

