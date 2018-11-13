BidaskClub Downgrades Geron (GERN) to Strong Sell

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. S&P Equity Research cut their price objective on Geron from $2.32 to $1.80 in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Geron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.75 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Geron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.76.

GERN stock opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. Geron has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $6.99. The company has a market cap of $307.47 million, a PE ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 2.53.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Geron had a negative return on equity of 19.16% and a negative net margin of 3,077.78%. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Geron will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stephen Rosenfield sold 1,362,250 shares of Geron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $6,143,747.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Spiegel sold 175,000 shares of Geron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $1,198,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 110,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,445.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GERN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Geron by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,388,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,478 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Geron by 307.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,257,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 948,680 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Geron by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,980,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 181,526 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Geron in the 2nd quarter valued at $443,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Geron in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 37.03% of the company’s stock.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses.

