BidaskClub Lowers Qiwi (QIWI) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on QIWI. Zacks Investment Research raised Qiwi from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered Qiwi from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Qiwi from $24.50 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Qiwi from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.67.

NASDAQ QIWI opened at $12.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.50 million, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 2.31. Qiwi has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $20.05.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Qiwi had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $17.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qiwi will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Qiwi by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Qiwi by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Qiwi by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 89,542 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 7,922 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Qiwi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Qiwi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qiwi Company Profile

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

